Jamal Khashoggi Was No Critic of the Saudi Regime

Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist, who disappeared within the Saudi consulate in Istanbul final week isn’t fairly the critic of the Saudi regime that the Western media says he’s.

(CN Op-ed) — The disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist, within the Saudi consulate in Istanbul final week has generated large worldwide publicity, however unsurprisingly, little in Saudi-controlled, Arab media. The Washington Put up, for whom Khashoggi wrote, and different Western media, have stored the story alive, growing the stress on Riyadh to clarify its function within the affair.

It’s been odd to examine Khashoggi in Western media. David Hirst in The Guardian claimed Khashoggi merely cared about absolutes comparable to “fact, democracy, and freedom”. Human Rights Watch’s director described him as representing “outspoken and important journalism.”

However did he pursue these absolutes whereas working for Saudi princes?

Khashoggi was a loyal member of the Saudi propaganda equipment. There isn’t any journalism allowed within the kingdom: there have been brave Saudi ladies and men who tried to crack the wall of inflexible political conformity and have been persecuted and punished for his or her views. Khashoggi was not amongst them.

Some writers suffered whereas Khashoggi was their boss at Al-Watan newspaper. Khashoggi—opposite to what’s being written—was by no means punished by the regime, besides calmly two years in the past, when Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) banned him from tweeting and writing for Al-Hayat, the London-based, pan-Arab newspaper owned by Saudi Prince Khalid bin Sultan.

By historic distinction, Nasir As-Sa`id was a brave secular Arab Nationalist author who fled the dominion in 1956 and settled in Cairo, after which Beirut. He authored an enormous (although tabloid-like) quantity concerning the historical past of the Home of Saud. He was unrelenting in his assaults towards the Saudi royal household.

For this, the Saudi regime paid a corrupt PLO chief in Beirut (Abu Az-Za`im, tied to Jordanian intelligence) to eliminate As-Sa`id. He kidnapped As-Sa`id from a crowded Beirut avenue in 1979 and delivered him to the Saudi embassy there. He was presumably tortured and killed (some say his physique was tossed from a airplane over the “empty quarter” desert in Saudi Arabia). Such is the monitor report of the regime.

Discovering the Proper Prince

Khashoggi was an bold younger reporter who knew that to rise in Saudi journalism you don’t want professionalism, braveness, or ethics. In Saudi Arabia, you have to connect your self to the best prince. Early on, Khashoggi turned shut to 2 of them: Prince Turki Al-Faysal (who headed Saudi intelligence) and his brother, Prince Khalid Al-Faysal, who owned Al-Watan (The Motherland) the place Khashoggi had his first (Arabic) modifying job.

Khashoggi distinguished himself with an eagerness to please and an uncanny potential to regulate his views to these of the prevailing authorities. Within the period of anti-Communism and the promotion of fanatical jihadin Afghanistan and elsewhere, Khashoggi was a real believer. He fought with Osama bin Laden and promoted the reason for the Mujahideen.

The Washington Put up‘s David Ignatius and others wish to embellish this by implying that he was an “embedded” reporter—as if bin Laden’s military would invite impartial journalists to report on their battle efforts. The complete venture of protecting the Afghan Mujahideen and selling them within the Saudi press was the work of the chief of Saudi intelligence, Prince Turki, Khashoggi’s principal patron-prince.

Western media protection of Khashoggi’s profession (by individuals who don’t know Arabic) presents an image removed from actuality. They painting a brave investigative journalist upsetting the Saudi regime. Nothing is farther from the reality: there is no such thing as a journalism in Saudi Arabia; there’s solely crude and bare propaganda.

Editors are trusted people who’ve demonstrated long-time loyalty. Khashoggi admitted to an Arab reporter final 12 months in an interviewfrom Istanbul that in Saudi Arabia he had been each editor and censor. Editors of Saudi regime papers (mouthpieces of princes and kings) implement authorities guidelines and get rid of objectionable materials.

Khashoggi by no means spoke out for Saudis in misery. He bumped into hassle in two stints as Al-Watan editor due to articles he printed by different writers, not by himself, that have been mildly important of the conservative non secular institution—which he at instances supported. He was relocated to a different authorities media job— to protect him from the non secular authorities.

Khashoggi was the go-to man for Western journalists protecting the dominion, appointed to take action by the regime. He might have been nice in dialog with reporters however he by no means questioned the royal legitimacy. And that goes for his temporary one-year stint in Washington writing for the Put up.

A Reactionary

Khashoggi was a reactionary: he supported all monarchies and sultanates within the area and contended they have been “reformable.” To him, solely the secular republics, in tense relations with the Saudis, comparable to Iraq, Syria and Libya, defied reform and wanted to be overthrown. He favored Islamization of Arab politics alongside Muslim Brotherhood strains.

Khashoggi’s imaginative and prescient was an “Arab rebellion” led by the Saudi regime. In his Arabic writings he backed MbS’s “reforms” and even his “battle on corruption,” derided within the area and past. He thought that MbS’s arrests of the princes within the Ritz have been reliable (although he mildly criticizedthem in a Put up column) at the same time as his final sponsoring prince, Al-Walid bin Talal, was locked up within the luxurious resort. Khashoggi even wished to be an advisor to MbS, who didn’t belief him and turned him down.

Writing within the Put up (with an Arabic model) Khashoggi got here throughout as a liberal Democrat favoring democracy and reform. However he didn’t problem Saudi regime legitimacy or Western Mideast coverage. Mainstream journalists have been enamored with him. They noticed him as an agreeable Arab who didn’t criticize their protection of the area, however praised it, contemplating the mainstream U.S. press the epitome journalism. Khashoggi was basically a token Arab writing for a paper with a regrettable report of misrepresenting Arabs.

In Arabic, his Islamist sympathies with Turkey and the Muslim Brotherhood (Ikhwan) have been unmistakable. Forgotten or little identified within the West is that throughout the Chilly Warfare the Saudis sponsored, funded, and nurtured the Muslim Brotherhood as a weapon towards the progressive, secular camp led by Egypt’s Gamal Abdel Nasser. Ikhwan managed the Saudi academic system elevating Saudi college students to admire the Brotherhood. However Sep. 11 modified the Saudi calculus: the rulers wished a scapegoat for his or her function in sponsoring Islamist fanaticism and the Ikhwan was the proper goal. That made Khashoggi suspect too.

Hints In opposition to Him

Latest articles within the Saudi press hinted that the regime would possibly transfer towards him.He had misplaced his patrons however the notion that Khashoggi was about to launch an Arab opposition social gathering was not credible. The true crime was that Khashoggi was backed alone by Ikhwansupporters, specifically the Qatari regime and the Turkish authorities.

A author in Okaz, a day by day in Jeddah, accused him of assembly with the Emir of Qatar on the 4 Seasons Resort in New York and of getting ties to “regional and worldwide intelligence companies.” If true it might have sealed his destiny. Qatar is now the primary enemy of the Saudi regime—arguably worse than Iran.

Khashoggi was handled as a defector and one isn’t allowed to defect from the Saudi Institution. The final senior defections have been again in 1962, when Prince Talal and Prince Badr joined Nasser’s Arab nationalist motion in Egypt.

Khashoggi needed to be punished in a manner that might ship shivers down the backbone of different would-be defectors.

By As`ad AbuKhalil / Republished with permission / Consortium News / Report a typo

This text was chosen for republication based mostly on the curiosity of our readers. Anti-Media republishes tales from quite a few different impartial information sources. The views expressed on this article are the creator’s personal and don’t mirror Anti-Media editorial coverage.